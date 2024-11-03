Is It Possible To Sous Vide Frozen Steak?

Every day, more meat lovers discover the simple but incredible cooking technique known as sous vide. The process gently cooks meat in a sealed package using a steady, extended circulation of hot water over the exterior. It's among the most reliable ways to produce a juicy, perfectly cooked steak in a mostly hands-off way. However, most home cooks, at one point or another, forget to defrost their beef. Fortunately, this versatile method means they're not quite out of luck.

That's according to experts like John Warr, executive chef at Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill. He told Mashed that not only is it perfectly okay to sous vide a frozen steak, but it can yield desirable results. "Sous vide cooking is great for frozen steak because it heats the steak slowly and evenly, ensuring the internal temperature rises gradually," said Warr.

Still, some adjustments are required when cooking a frozen steak via the sous viding method, as opposed to one that's fully thawed. Warr said it's vital to add some additional time to the cooking process to allow the meat to reach the appropriate temperature. Typically, this would be an extra 30 to 60 minutes, with thicker steaks requiring the most added time. Otherwise, the process is the same, including a quick sear at the end to develop a delicious brown crust.