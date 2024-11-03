Is It Possible To Sous Vide Frozen Steak?
Every day, more meat lovers discover the simple but incredible cooking technique known as sous vide. The process gently cooks meat in a sealed package using a steady, extended circulation of hot water over the exterior. It's among the most reliable ways to produce a juicy, perfectly cooked steak in a mostly hands-off way. However, most home cooks, at one point or another, forget to defrost their beef. Fortunately, this versatile method means they're not quite out of luck.
That's according to experts like John Warr, executive chef at Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill. He told Mashed that not only is it perfectly okay to sous vide a frozen steak, but it can yield desirable results. "Sous vide cooking is great for frozen steak because it heats the steak slowly and evenly, ensuring the internal temperature rises gradually," said Warr.
Still, some adjustments are required when cooking a frozen steak via the sous viding method, as opposed to one that's fully thawed. Warr said it's vital to add some additional time to the cooking process to allow the meat to reach the appropriate temperature. Typically, this would be an extra 30 to 60 minutes, with thicker steaks requiring the most added time. Otherwise, the process is the same, including a quick sear at the end to develop a delicious brown crust.
Frozen steaks are more than just sous vide-friendly
Those who love to keep a few steaks stowed away in the freezer but often forget to defrost them in time will be thrilled to learn that, according to one school of thought, you should stop thawing frozen steaks before cooking, sous vide or not. Proponents argue that pan-searing straight from the freezer and then finishing the cooking process in the oven allows the steak to achieve the proper browned, crusty outside without overcooking the interior.
Defrosting also ranks among the most common mistakes everyone makes with frozen steaks for precisely this reason: It's unnecessary. At the same time, improper defrosting, like thawing food on the counter or under hot water, can lead to food safety issues by allowing harmful bacteria to multiply.
When it comes to steak sous vide, John Warr also recommends seasoning your steak before freezing, as this can add even more delicious flavor during the cooking process. Still, it's important not to lose sight of the real reason you should sous vide your steak, frozen or not. Warr noted that the slow, steady process ensures the beef's temperature rises gradually to prevent unevenly cooked or overcooked portions. That's the ticket to a flavorful, juicy steak that's easy to make whenever you need.