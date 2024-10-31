Gordon Can't Believe Head Chefs' Rookie Mistake In New Hell's Kitchen Ep - Exclusive Clip
Since 2005, reality cooking competition "Hell's Kitchen" has been putting chefs through the paces thanks to Gordon Ramsay's confrontational — and sometimes controversial — cooking approach. The show is back for season 23, and it appears that some things never change in Ramsay's volatile kitchen. In an exclusive clip shared with Mashed, the oft-hotheaded chef is absolutely flummoxed by a mistake that doesn't involve complex cooking techniques, but basic math.
In the brief clip, Ramsay is seen calling together his team to determine which dishes are ready to be brought to the eagerly awaiting diners. While the table being served is a four-top, meaning that four people are currently seated there, Ramsay's crew (dubbed the Red Team) provides six meat dishes, to which Ramsay replies, "How is that possible?" When you consider that the subtitle for this latest season is "Head Chefs Only," which indicates that these contestants are in charge of their respective restaurants, the rookie flub becomes even more confounding.
Chefs must be on their toes in Ramsay's kitchen
In case you think that the iconic celebrity chef is incapable of being wowed by the culinary output of others, there are rare times when Gordon Ramsay was actually impressed by food (such as when the chef praised a restaurant's carrot cake on "Kitchen Nightmares" and even requested the recipe). However, the latest "Hell's Kitchen" clip is a study in ineptitude, which is a guaranteed way to raise the ire of the quick-to-anger celebrity chef.
The reason behind the math error seems to be a lack of attention. When asked why the number of meat dishes exceeded the number of guests at the table, one chef meekly replies, "I didn't listen to the first call quite clearly." While they certainly get points for honesty, the answer only seems to inflame Ramsay further, given his comical expressions of dismay. Former "Hell's Kitchen" contestant Christina Wilson told Mashed what Ramsay is really like in an exclusive interview, and the chef claimed Ramsay only expresses anger when he's concerned about his legendary reputation being tarnished. As a result, it's easy to see why the chef would become so incensed by such a careless mistake.
You can watch more "Hell's Kitchen" excitement (and likely more of Ramsay's fury) on Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.