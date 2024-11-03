12 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Frozen Fish, According To Experts

For those of us living in landlocked states, fresh fish isn't always accessible, and opting for frozen may be the best bet for your seafood cravings. Typically, fish should be labeled fresh or previously frozen at the store. Unless you live near a big fishing hub or port, fish that is marked "fresh" may be previously frozen and thawed out at the fish counter — despite the confusion that causes.

Before you go knocking frozen fish, you may not realize it can be both as nutritious and high-quality as it is when fresh. It all has to do with when the fish was frozen. If it's frozen at the peak of freshness, frozen fish can have the same texture and taste once thawed. In fact, a blind taste test in one study found that participants couldn't tell which scallops were fresh or previously frozen.

In that sense, frozen fish can be a great option to get high-quality seafood no matter your location or the season. However, there are some big frozen fish faux pas that you should avoid in order to make a successful dish. We spoke with chefs and seafood experts to uncover the biggest mistakes everyone makes when using frozen fish, and they provided tips on what you should do instead.