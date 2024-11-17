Carbonara Vs Amatriciana: What's The Difference Between The Pastas?

When it comes to Italian cooking, the divinity lies in the details. Because Italian food culture is so centered around eating what's fresh and in season, dishes often contain many of the same ingredients. And yet — through magic or skill or the perfect amount of both — each dish is very much its own thing. Take carbonara and Amatriciana, for example.

Both are pasta dishes with sauces that contain Pecorino cheese and guanciale, generally served over long noodles. If you haven't heard of guanciale it's a cured cut of meat — sort of like pancetta — except it comes from the pig's fatty jowl. Pecorino, meanwhile, is a sharp, earthy cheese made from sheep's milk.

Pasta carbonara and Amatriciana are in a class of dishes that many Italians find to be "perfetto" — so traditional, they're beyond reproach. However, after tasting both dishes, you will never confuse one dish for the other. That's because carbonara — made with egg, cheese, and a light coating of salty pancetta grease — feels almost airy in comparison to the rich flavors of Amatriciana, which come from guanciale's rendered fat blended with Pecorino cheese and combined with tomato sauce.