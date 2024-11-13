The Best Wine To Pair With Shrimp Cocktail

When taking the time to make your own shrimp cocktail recipe, the right wine pairing should complement the dish — not compete with it. The delicately sweet flavor of shrimp can be easily overpowered by bolder wines, while seasonings like garlic and parsley may not be as palatable alongside others. To find a wine with the most accommodating flavor profile, Mashed spoke with Kory Foltz, executive chef of Sunseeker Resort.

The chef's recommendation is about as straightforward as it gets. "The bright acidity and citrus notes of sauvignon blanc complement the sweetness of the shrimp," Foltz explains.

Sauvignon blanc is a highly popular white wine known for its refreshing crispness and flavor profile that ranges from herbal grassiness to citrus-forward, depending on where the grapes are grown. The wine pairs beautifully with a wide range of seafood dishes, including lobster, sushi, cod, and oysters, just to name a few. While not necessarily a hard and fast rule, white wine is a common selection for many seafood preparations.