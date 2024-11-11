12 Underrated Bourbon Brands You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Bourbon can be an intimidating drink to dive into. The timeless spirit is akin to wine in that blends and batches can hold both powerful and subtle notes of countless ingredients. There are also quite a few misconceptions when it comes to bourbon, which can add to its seemingly daunting mystique. One such misunderstanding is that not all whiskey is bourbon. The way bourbon is made and qualified is with at least 51% of corn. Another is that bourbon whiskey has to be made in Kentucky. This is actually not at all true, so I've scoured the U.S. for bourbons found in and out of the ABC stores to find some of the most underrated brands.

I worked in the service industry as a bartender and server for over seven years, and have been trained by whiskey experts to be able to taste and recommend different variants. Using my knowledge of whiskey along with many reviews of bourbon lovers and hobbyists, I've narrowed the countless brands of bourbon down to 12 solid, yet somewhat fringe brands. You should try these bourbons before they catch on, or keep your eyes out for new releases.