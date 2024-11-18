Garofalo Vs Barilla: Which Pasta Is Better?

Barilla is a big-name brand of dried pasta in America. However, as tastes have changed and availability has expanded, other brands are growing in prominence. I'm pitting one of those — Garofalo — against Barilla to find out which is the better pasta.

One reason why I am comparing these two brands is because of varying product packaging. While Barilla pasta varieties are widely available in individual packages at several major supermarket chains, Garofalo pasta is frequently sold in bulk-package options at outlets like Costco. So, if you are buying a large amount of Garofalo at one time, you are committing to eating a whole lot of that brand's pasta. You do not want to be disappointed with what you get.

To decide which brand is the best, I will experiment with different pasta shapes and types of pasta to get an overview of what each producer offers. I carried out a taste test that factored in each pasta's texture, but also considered price, nutritional content, and ingredient quality to find out which brand offers the best products. As someone who eats a lot of pasta in her daily life and occasionally uses a homemade pasta recipe to prepare it from scratch, I am excited to put these two pasta brands to the test.