Blood Orange Vs. Navel Vs. Cara Cara: How Do They Differ?

Whether they're zested over a cake or piled in a bowl for easy snacking, oranges are a fan favorite in the citrus world, with varieties ranging from standard navels to pink-hued Cara Caras to deep-scarlet blood oranges. All of these are different types of the same fruit, but what exactly sets each kind apart?

First, a quick primer on the orange. Native to Asia, today's "sweet oranges," as they're commonly called, descend from a cross between pomelos and mandarins. The fruit spread across Europe and then the New World, where the first seeds arrived via Christopher Columbus' ships. Here, they became not just a major source of vitamin C but also big business: By 1920, oranges were the second-biggest moneymaker in the whole state of California, second only to oil.

The navel orange became, and remains, one of the most popular kinds — your classic orange. Once it gained a foothold in growers' orchards, it spawned the Cara Cara, a low-acidity, subtly pink type of navel orange. The blood orange, meanwhile, isn't a navel at all. Rather, it comes from the Mediterranean region (maybe Sicily) and is characterized by its sweet-tartness and dramatic color. Here's a little more on each.