The Perfect Roasting Time Per Pound Of Turkey

The stress of the holidays can lead you to some drastic decisions (such as serving a Thanksgiving dinner entirely composed of canned goods). On the other hand, you can ease the stress of holiday cooking by knowing what you're up against before ever stepping foot in the kitchen, particularly when it comes to cooking the turkey. Calculating cooking times for a whole bird can be somewhat complex, which is why we spoke with recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som for some exclusive answers.

Som says to "allocate about 15 to 20 minutes per pound at 325 degrees Fahrenheit" when cooking an unstuffed turkey. Based on these numbers, it should take from three to four hours to fully cook a 12-pound bird. The recipe developer also urges home chefs to make certain that "the internal temp of the breast meat is at 165 degrees Fahrenheit," which you can check with a meat thermometer. You should always use a meat thermometer, as it's the only way to accurately determine the internal temperature of whatever you're cooking. In addition to checking the breast meat, stick the thermometer probe into the inner parts of the wing and thigh to ensure the turkey is fully cooked through. Also, avoid probing gristle and bone. These areas can give you inaccurate readings.