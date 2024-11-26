The Perfect Roasting Time Per Pound Of Turkey
The stress of the holidays can lead you to some drastic decisions (such as serving a Thanksgiving dinner entirely composed of canned goods). On the other hand, you can ease the stress of holiday cooking by knowing what you're up against before ever stepping foot in the kitchen, particularly when it comes to cooking the turkey. Calculating cooking times for a whole bird can be somewhat complex, which is why we spoke with recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som for some exclusive answers.
Som says to "allocate about 15 to 20 minutes per pound at 325 degrees Fahrenheit" when cooking an unstuffed turkey. Based on these numbers, it should take from three to four hours to fully cook a 12-pound bird. The recipe developer also urges home chefs to make certain that "the internal temp of the breast meat is at 165 degrees Fahrenheit," which you can check with a meat thermometer. You should always use a meat thermometer, as it's the only way to accurately determine the internal temperature of whatever you're cooking. In addition to checking the breast meat, stick the thermometer probe into the inner parts of the wing and thigh to ensure the turkey is fully cooked through. Also, avoid probing gristle and bone. These areas can give you inaccurate readings.
A stuffed bird requires more time in the oven
Stuffing is a beloved part of Thanksgiving feasts in many households, but it does come with some potential caveats. It's worth mentioning that, while common, cooking the stuffing inside the turkey is among the many stuffing mistakes that people make. Roasting a stuffed turkey can raise the risk of foodborne illness if the interior fails to cook fully and potentially lead to an overcooked bird. It's possible to cook stuffing inside a turkey safely and effectively, but you will need to make some adjustments.
According to Peter Som, you must "allow a bit more time" when cooking a stuffed turkey. With the oven set to 325 degrees Fahrenheit, you're looking at about 20 to 25 minutes of cooking time per pound of turkey. That means a 12-pound stuffed turkey should take from four to five hours to finish cooking. To keep the bird nice and moist, cover the top with aluminum foil at the halfway point to prevent too much liquid from evaporating. Roast turkey definitely doesn't come easy, but Som's tips ensure that your efforts result in a succulent and tasty bird.