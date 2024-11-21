Chefs Reveal Mistakes Everyone Makes With Yule Logs

If you aimed for a perfect Instagram-worthy Yule log and the results were more like something straight out of "Nailed It!," you're not alone. This holiday dessert makes an impressive centerpiece but it isn't easy to pull off. Most first-timers make all kinds of mistakes with Yule logs that can lead to cracks or total collapse.

As a recipe developer with experience running a small home bakery, I've made my fair share of these festive faves. However, I also spoke to two experts: Kelly Jacques, co-owner and chef of Ayu Bakehouse in New Orleans, and iconic pastry chef and TV personality Adriano Zumbo of "Zumbo's Just Desserts" and "Sugar Rush."

A Yule log, or bûche de Noël as it's known in France, is never going to be an easy dessert to make. If you're new to baking, it might not be the best place to start. But once you know some of the common ways people go wrong with Yule logs, it's easier to avoid these mistakes and turn out something worthy of a festive feast.

And, if it seems unmanageable, you can split the work up over several days, Jacques tells us. You can freeze the filled roulade and prep the decorations a few days ahead of time. "When you're ready to decorate, just pull your roulade out of the freezer, cut it to size, cover it with ganache, and add your decoration," she says.