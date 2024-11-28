The Type Of Yogurt That's The Tastiest Is Also (Sadly) The Unhealthiest

Flavored yogurt often gets a health halo thanks to its base ingredient, which is packed with probiotics, calcium, and protein. However, the belief that all yogurt is the same is a false fact you may have thought was true. So, before you fill your grocery cart with fruit-on-the-bottom cups or tubs of honey-vanilla swirls, consider this: Most commercially available flavored yogurts are loaded with added sugars and artificial ingredients that undermine their wholesome reputation.

While brands might feature images of luscious strawberries or juicy peaches on their packaging, a closer look at the nutrition label may reveal startling amounts of added sugars — sometimes more than a candy bar. For instance, a 1.55-ounce Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar contains about 21 grams of added sugar, and an 8-ounce tub of Noosa Lemon has 25 grams of added sugar. Several other popular yogurts on the market have surprising amounts of sugar in them, including Dannon Low-Fat Vanilla (22 grams per serving) and Yoplait Whips! Raspberry Mousse (22 grams per serving).

Consistently consuming high amounts of added sugars has been linked to weight gain, increased risk of heart disease, and disrupted gut health. Artificial sweeteners and preservatives also sneak their way into many flavored yogurts. Although these elements extend shelf life and enhance taste, they may come at a cost. Some studies suggest that artificial sweeteners could affect gut microbiota or create cravings for more sweet foods.