The Type Of Yogurt That's The Tastiest Is Also (Sadly) The Unhealthiest
Flavored yogurt often gets a health halo thanks to its base ingredient, which is packed with probiotics, calcium, and protein. However, the belief that all yogurt is the same is a false fact you may have thought was true. So, before you fill your grocery cart with fruit-on-the-bottom cups or tubs of honey-vanilla swirls, consider this: Most commercially available flavored yogurts are loaded with added sugars and artificial ingredients that undermine their wholesome reputation.
While brands might feature images of luscious strawberries or juicy peaches on their packaging, a closer look at the nutrition label may reveal startling amounts of added sugars — sometimes more than a candy bar. For instance, a 1.55-ounce Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar contains about 21 grams of added sugar, and an 8-ounce tub of Noosa Lemon has 25 grams of added sugar. Several other popular yogurts on the market have surprising amounts of sugar in them, including Dannon Low-Fat Vanilla (22 grams per serving) and Yoplait Whips! Raspberry Mousse (22 grams per serving).
Consistently consuming high amounts of added sugars has been linked to weight gain, increased risk of heart disease, and disrupted gut health. Artificial sweeteners and preservatives also sneak their way into many flavored yogurts. Although these elements extend shelf life and enhance taste, they may come at a cost. Some studies suggest that artificial sweeteners could affect gut microbiota or create cravings for more sweet foods.
Enliven a bowl of plain yogurt instead
It is recommended for women to limit their daily added sugar intake to about 25 grams and men to 36 grams. So, what's a yogurt lover to do? Enter plain, unsweetened yogurt — a blank canvas that can be transformed into a nutritious snack or breakfast with a few clever additions. Thankfully, there are plenty of delicious toppings and mix-ins to try. For instance, plop a handful of fresh or frozen berries, sliced bananas, or apple chunks into a cup of plain yogurt for natural sweetness without the added sugar. A teaspoon of raw honey or pure maple syrup can keep your taste buds happy while maintaining control over your sugar intake.
Homemade granola, chopped walnuts, cashews, almonds, or a sprinkle of flaxseeds or chia seeds provide a crunchy texture and healthy fats, making every spoonful satisfying and nutrient-dense. Spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and a splash of vanilla extract bring a warm, sweet profile without the extra sugar. If you can't imagine eating yogurt without fruit, simmer blueberries, cherries, raspberries, or other favorites with water and lemon juice to make a simple, sugar-free compote to fold into your yogurt.