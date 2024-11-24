Expert Tips For Packing The Most Flavor Into Your Stuffing
Turkey is the star of the show on most Thanksgiving tables, but leveling up some of the sides you serve with it can completely elevate your holiday meal. Stuffing is a must have side dish for many, and while boxed stuffing can work in a pinch, making it from scratch allows you to create a true showstopper. We spoke with recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som for some tips on packing a ton of flavor into your stuffing.
While using bread that's way too fresh is one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when making stuffing, you do need to be mindful of the type you incorporate. Not everything will yield the same results. "Start with a good quality bread with texture like sourdough, French bread, or ciabatta, and make sure it's dried out so it can absorb all the flavorings," suggests Som. If the bread you want to use is a bit too fresh, you can dry it out in your oven at around 225 degrees Fahrenheit until it's the perfect texture for soaking up all your flavors.
Speaking of which, don't just reach for the old dried herbs that have been in your pantry for ages. Every ingredient makes an impact on your stuffing's flavor. "Aromatics and herbs are your friends here," says Som. "Use plenty of onion or shallot, and then layer in lots of herbs. Thyme leaves, sage, and rosemary are great options."
Get creative with mix-ins
Once you' have a solid base of high-quality, sufficiently dried bread, plenty of aromatics, and your choice of broth or stock to keep everything moist, you're on track for delicious stuffing. However, the nice thing about stuffing is that it's almost endlessly adaptable, so you can really amp up the flavor with some thoughtfully selected mix-ins. Tossing in a sad handful of celery just won't cut it. "Plenty of flavor-packed add-ins make the stuffing interesting," Peter Som explains.
What exactly should you incorporate? "Think sausage, bacon or pancetta, along with even dried fruit or nuts for crunch, and diced apples or pears can add a sweet note," says Som. For a stuffing that's guaranteed to delight your guests, you want to include a mixture of different flavors and textures. You can include as much or as little of each add-in as you like, just try to keep the overall balance in mind. You don't want to have more add-ins than bread, or you'll end up with something that, while flavorful, doesn't really resemble stuffing at all.
As for how much stuffing you'll want to have available per guest, about ¾ cup per person is a good rule of thumb. And don't worry about making too much! There are countless amazing ways to use leftover stuffing, including filling your favorite stuffed peppers or using it to make soup dumplings, so you won't mind having some left over to transform into another tasty dish.