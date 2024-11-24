Expert Tips For Packing The Most Flavor Into Your Stuffing

Turkey is the star of the show on most Thanksgiving tables, but leveling up some of the sides you serve with it can completely elevate your holiday meal. Stuffing is a must have side dish for many, and while boxed stuffing can work in a pinch, making it from scratch allows you to create a true showstopper. We spoke with recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som for some tips on packing a ton of flavor into your stuffing.

While using bread that's way too fresh is one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when making stuffing, you do need to be mindful of the type you incorporate. Not everything will yield the same results. "Start with a good quality bread with texture like sourdough, French bread, or ciabatta, and make sure it's dried out so it can absorb all the flavorings," suggests Som. If the bread you want to use is a bit too fresh, you can dry it out in your oven at around 225 degrees Fahrenheit until it's the perfect texture for soaking up all your flavors.

Speaking of which, don't just reach for the old dried herbs that have been in your pantry for ages. Every ingredient makes an impact on your stuffing's flavor. "Aromatics and herbs are your friends here," says Som. "Use plenty of onion or shallot, and then layer in lots of herbs. Thyme leaves, sage, and rosemary are great options."