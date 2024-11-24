The Fast Food Restaurant Where Andrew Zimmern Technically Worked
Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern is willing to eat just about anything, as we've seen on his show "Bizarre Foods" and in his book, "Andrew Zimmern's Field Guide to Exceptionally Weird, Wild, and Wonderful Foods." But even this fearless foodie chows down on classic fast food once in a while. In fact, Midwest burger staple Culver's is such a favorite of Zimmern's that he even worked there briefly, albeit for a publicity campaign called "Serving Up Smiles."
In Culver's promo video on YouTube, Zimmern describes how he became a fan of the chain the moment he bit into its famous ButterBurger, accompanied by a frozen custard. From there, Zimmern was shouting praise from the social media rooftops, or as he puts it, "started to evangelize for it in public." Naturally, Culver's took notice and invited him to the original location in 2023 for a behind-the-counter experience with one of the chain's founders, Craig Culver.
While we can't say for sure precisely which mention pricked the ears of the folks over at Culver's, Zimmern has been sharing his love of the restaurant for over a decade. In 2010, he posted about it on Twitter, calling a ButterBurger and banana concrete malt "one of the world's great all-time meals."
Why Andrew Zimmern picked up a shift at Culver's
It's fair to say that Culver's has certainly benefited from a famous chef raving about how good its food is, but the untold truth of Culver's is that it has been a beloved burger joint in the Midwest since it was founded in Wisconsin in 1984 (hardcore fans can even buy this Walthers Cornerstone scale model of Culver's). Zimmern has been open about his love for the chain, posting on Twitter in 2022, "It's easy to wax rhapsodically about @culvers because it's that good."
During his visit to the original location in Sauk City, Wisconsin, Zimmern wielded spatulas at the flat top and learned how to make the famous ButterBurger. He also spent time asking Culver's patrons what they love about the chain. Zimmern pointed out that, aside from the delicious burgers and custard, he finds that Culver's resonates with people because of its place in the community as a family spot, a tradition, and a hangout where memories are made. "It's about having an experience and not just a meal," Zimmern said.
If you're wondering what it was like to eat at the first Culver's, even in its beginnings, the focus was on family, friendly service, and fresh food. The ButterBurger and Culver's fresh custard have always been on the menu, so it's easy to say this wholesome mix that has captured Zimmern's heart is a winning combination.