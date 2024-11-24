The Fast Food Restaurant Where Andrew Zimmern Technically Worked

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern is willing to eat just about anything, as we've seen on his show "Bizarre Foods" and in his book, "Andrew Zimmern's Field Guide to Exceptionally Weird, Wild, and Wonderful Foods." But even this fearless foodie chows down on classic fast food once in a while. In fact, Midwest burger staple Culver's is such a favorite of Zimmern's that he even worked there briefly, albeit for a publicity campaign called "Serving Up Smiles."

In Culver's promo video on YouTube, Zimmern describes how he became a fan of the chain the moment he bit into its famous ButterBurger, accompanied by a frozen custard. From there, Zimmern was shouting praise from the social media rooftops, or as he puts it, "started to evangelize for it in public." Naturally, Culver's took notice and invited him to the original location in 2023 for a behind-the-counter experience with one of the chain's founders, Craig Culver.

While we can't say for sure precisely which mention pricked the ears of the folks over at Culver's, Zimmern has been sharing his love of the restaurant for over a decade. In 2010, he posted about it on Twitter, calling a ButterBurger and banana concrete malt "one of the world's great all-time meals."