Prime Rib Vs. Rib Roast: What's The Difference Between These Meats?

Trying to make sense of the many, many different cuts of beef you can buy at the market isn't for the faint of heart. These are big animals, after all, and butchery is a precise trade. It has to be: An average 1,200-pound steer yields about 750 pounds of beef, and that's a whole lot of meat to cut into usable pieces. Some classification system is needed.

Prime rib and rib roast are among the best cuts of meat you can buy, as they're both juicy and deeply flavorful. But these cuts — similarly named and taken from the same part of the cow — also present a bit of confusion: Are prime rib and rib roast the same thing? If not, what's the difference?

The short answer is that it depends who you ask. Many use the terms prime rib, rib roast, and prime rib roast interchangeably; prime rib is also often sold as standing rib roast. Others, though, contend that there are differences in the ways the cuts are butchered and cooked. Prime rib is roasted whole with the bone in, whereas rib roast sometimes refers to the general cut of meat that's subdivided into ribeye steaks, which can be boneless. As is often the case, the best course of action is to tell the person at the butcher counter what you need and let them help you find it. But here's some knowledge you can take with you to the shop.