McDonald's Vs Jollibee: The Obscure Fast Food Rivalry, Explained

Filipino fast food chain Jollibee provides a remarkable case study in how savvy marketing can create a socio-economic bullseye that even McDonald's hasn't fully managed to hit. Jollibee's origin story starts with a humble ice cream business in Manila, opened in 1975 by Tony Tan Caktiong. In response to customer demand, the business eventually began selling burgers and sandwiches, which became so popular that the company eventually dropped ice cream altogether and rebranded as Jollibee in 1978. The "Jolly Bee" mascot embodies the cheerful, productive buzz of the restaurant as a direct appeal to the national character of the Philippines — a branding decision that would prove critical in the years to come.

By 1981, McDonald's had begun its colossal rollout to the Philippines, putting pressure on smaller franchises to sell out. Tan Caktiong instead flew to the U.S., analyzed what fast food giant McDonald's was doing right, then sought to infuse that model with his unique understanding of Filipino tastes and values. Jollibee's food was sweet and spicy, the vibe was playful and family-oriented, and the prices were lower than McDonald's.

Jollibee effectively harnessed the Philippines' affinity for Western fast food by making it more accessible to the local palate. Decades later, Jollibee's menu still serves up perennial favorites (which we've ranked worst to best) like Chickenjoy fried chicken, Jolly Spaghetti, and the Yumburger. Though McDonald's has attempted to adapt its international menu in a similar fashion, Jollibee's homegrown authenticity helped it capture a 35.7% market share in the Philippines by 2017, compared to Mickey D's paltry 18.8% (via CNBC).