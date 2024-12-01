Give Breakfast Burritos Another Layer Of Texture With One Crunchy Addition

Though we've certainly been tempted by a particularly innovative breakfast burrito on a brunch menu or two, the dish is one of the best weekend brunch items to whip up at home because they're so easy to make. And, they're absolutely loaded with flavor — particularly if you upgrade a few key components. If you don't have a go-to recipe yet, check out the classic breakfast burrito recipe created by Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli, which has one twist that gives the morning dish some delicious added texture.

In addition to breakfast burrito staple filling items like scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, and a burst of freshness courtesy of some pico de gallo and cilantro leaves, Carli's recipe calls for already-cooked frozen hash browns instead of standard sauteed potatoes. These deliver some serious added crunch, and since they're baked prior to going in the burrito, they shouldn't make the prep much more complicated.

Carli suggests baking them in the oven, but you could certainly adapt the instructions on your frozen hash browns to cook them in the air fryer if you'd prefer not to turn the oven on for just one component of the dish. And, to protect the integrity of your tortillas, Carli suggests heating them in the microwave briefly before assembling your breakfast burrito. "This prevents the tortillas from ripping open," she explains.