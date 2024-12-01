Give Breakfast Burritos Another Layer Of Texture With One Crunchy Addition
Though we've certainly been tempted by a particularly innovative breakfast burrito on a brunch menu or two, the dish is one of the best weekend brunch items to whip up at home because they're so easy to make. And, they're absolutely loaded with flavor — particularly if you upgrade a few key components. If you don't have a go-to recipe yet, check out the classic breakfast burrito recipe created by Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli, which has one twist that gives the morning dish some delicious added texture.
In addition to breakfast burrito staple filling items like scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, and a burst of freshness courtesy of some pico de gallo and cilantro leaves, Carli's recipe calls for already-cooked frozen hash browns instead of standard sauteed potatoes. These deliver some serious added crunch, and since they're baked prior to going in the burrito, they shouldn't make the prep much more complicated.
Carli suggests baking them in the oven, but you could certainly adapt the instructions on your frozen hash browns to cook them in the air fryer if you'd prefer not to turn the oven on for just one component of the dish. And, to protect the integrity of your tortillas, Carli suggests heating them in the microwave briefly before assembling your breakfast burrito. "This prevents the tortillas from ripping open," she explains.
Next level breakfast burritos
Kristen Carli's tip for using frozen hash browns is the perfect way to deliver that extra burst of texture and crunch with very minimal effort. However, if you don't love the taste of frozen hash browns or you just prefer to make your own, you absolutely can. The secret to perfectly crispy hash browns, if you're making homemade versions to include in your breakfast burrito, is to par-cook them to help remove some of the moisture, since you certainly don't want a soggy burrito.
You might also consider making the hash browns in a panini press before adding them to your burrito for even more crunch. Whatever your preferred hash brown option and whatever your preferred cooking method, just ensure they're as crispy as you want them before adding them in with all the rest of your toppings, since they won't further crisp up after assembly.
Since you've already added texture by including the hash browns, why not level up your burrito even more with some heat? Carli says, "I'm a hot sauce fanatic so I recommend eating this with a little Cholula if you like heat." To infuse extra flavor throughout your burrito, you might also consider adding some seasoning to your hash brown before baking it, since most frozen varieties don't include a ton of seasoning beyond salt. Sprinkle them with some chili pepper, paprika, cumin, chipotle, or whatever flavors you enjoy in your breakfast burrito.