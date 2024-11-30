Expert Ideas For Topping Your Mascarpone Mac And Cheese
A good old-fashioned macaroni and cheese recipe is perfect on its own, but the classic pasta dish becomes more appetizing when mascarpone is invited to the party. Plus, when you top your bowl with the right garnishes, the meal is elevated to new heights. Roseanne Crave, sales and marketing manager at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo, Wisconsin, is an advocate for embellishing mac and cheese with ingredients that enhance the Italian cheese's innately creamy base to make each bite as sumptuous as the next. "Many delicious toppings pair wonderfully with mascarpone mac and cheese," Crave says, "including crispy breadcrumbs, bacon or pancetta, fresh herbs, or a drizzle of truffle oil."
Breadcrumbs are a perennial favorite mac and cheese topping. Lightly toasted in a pan with some butter or olive oil, they create a crunchy layer that beautifully rounds off the velvety mascarpone. For an extra boost, season the crumbs with garlic powder, lemon zest, or grated Parmesan. For those who appreciate bold flavors, bits of bacon or pancetta deliver a savory punch. These salty pork products (bacon, which is smoked, and pancetta, which is unsmoked) blend perfectly with the sweetness of mascarpone, while delivering a crunch that creates a pleasing textural contrast.
Get creative with your mascarpone mac and cheese toppings
Fresh herbs can transform any dish, including mascarpone mac and cheese, into a gourmet delight. For instance, chives contribute a brightness of flavor and color, while thyme imparts a citrusy, woody warmth. A sprinkling of finely chopped parsley adds a lively, peppery finish that cuts through the mascarpone's richness. If you're craving especially decadent noodles (and don't mind splurging on the finer things in life), truffle oil is considered by many to be the pinnacle of elegance for the adventurous palate. Its musky, earthy notes accentuate mascarpone's buttery smoothness, bringing a luxurious aroma to every forkful. Adding just a light splash of truffle oil to the hot pasta before serving adds a sophisticated yet familiar taste. Still, a little bit goes a long way; In fact, one of the most common truffle oil myths you should stop believing is that more is always better.
Finally, Roseanne Crave shares a guiding principle for chefs at any skill level: "When creating your mac and cheese, always taste-test as you go to ensure the flavors are balanced. And remember, while moderation is important with most toppings, cheese is the exception. You can never have too much!"