Expert Ideas For Topping Your Mascarpone Mac And Cheese

A good old-fashioned macaroni and cheese recipe is perfect on its own, but the classic pasta dish becomes more appetizing when mascarpone is invited to the party. Plus, when you top your bowl with the right garnishes, the meal is elevated to new heights. Roseanne Crave, sales and marketing manager at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo, Wisconsin, is an advocate for embellishing mac and cheese with ingredients that enhance the Italian cheese's innately creamy base to make each bite as sumptuous as the next. "Many delicious toppings pair wonderfully with mascarpone mac and cheese," Crave says, "including crispy breadcrumbs, bacon or pancetta, fresh herbs, or a drizzle of truffle oil."

Breadcrumbs are a perennial favorite mac and cheese topping. Lightly toasted in a pan with some butter or olive oil, they create a crunchy layer that beautifully rounds off the velvety mascarpone. For an extra boost, season the crumbs with garlic powder, lemon zest, or grated Parmesan. For those who appreciate bold flavors, bits of bacon or pancetta deliver a savory punch. These salty pork products (bacon, which is smoked, and pancetta, which is unsmoked) blend perfectly with the sweetness of mascarpone, while delivering a crunch that creates a pleasing textural contrast.