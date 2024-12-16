A Cleaning Expert Shares Lesser-Known Tips For Keeping Your Kitchen Appliances Spotless
Let's face it. Cooking can get pretty messy — and while many people love cooking and eating food, few love cleaning up. Often, your kitchen appliances can take the brunt of this neglect and can accumulate a truly daunting level of grime and buildup if you're not careful. That's why we spoke with Katie Dills, Brand President of The Cleaning Authority, for some pro tips on keeping your dishwasher, fridge, oven, and microwave spotless.
For many, the dishwasher is a vital part of kitchen cleaning, However, it also needs cleaning to keep it working at maximum performance. Dill recommends just one versatile cleaner: white vinegar. Simply fill a cup, place it on the top rack, and run a complete cycle on hot. The mildly acidic vinegar pulls double cleaning duty, breaking down soap deposits and built-up grease and food particles. "Complete this task monthly to ensure your dishes are getting truly clean," Dills says.
Dills also recommends another interesting way to use white vinegar, busting tough stains and buildup in the microwave. Dill mixes equal parts vinegar and water in a microwave-safe bowl and then heats it until it boils. Turn off the microwave and let the steam work for a few minutes before wiping the inside clean with a sponge.
Solutions for stubborn grime
One of the most neglected kitchen appliances is also one of the most crucial — your fridge. "At least once every four months, you should empty everything out of your fridge for a good cleaning," Katie Dills explains. This prevents the unpleasant and potentially harmful development of mold, mildew, and odors. Dills' process involves removing all of the shelves and drawers and soaking them in a solution of water and baking soda. Clean all those formerly hard-to-reach corners with your favorite multi-purpose cleaner and other cleaning products you should have in your kitchen. It's vital to completely towel-dry the entire fridge before putting your drawers, shelves, and food back inside.
Dills also has an easy solution for the unpleasant chore of oven cleaning. Once again, baking soda is the star of the show. Create a paste with ½ cup of baking soda mixed with 3 tablespoons of water. Then, remove your oven racks and coat the interior. Let this mixture sit overnight and wipe down with a rag soaked with a mixture of water and vinegar.
Although these four appliances play a big part in improving your kitchen's condition, if you're like most home cooks, they're just the start of the things in your kitchen (such as can openers and coffee maker reservoirs) that you never clean but should. However, remembering these professional tips can go a long way for all sorts of other appliances and surfaces.