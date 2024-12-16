A Cleaning Expert Shares Lesser-Known Tips For Keeping Your Kitchen Appliances Spotless

Let's face it. Cooking can get pretty messy — and while many people love cooking and eating food, few love cleaning up. Often, your kitchen appliances can take the brunt of this neglect and can accumulate a truly daunting level of grime and buildup if you're not careful. That's why we spoke with Katie Dills, Brand President of The Cleaning Authority, for some pro tips on keeping your dishwasher, fridge, oven, and microwave spotless.

For many, the dishwasher is a vital part of kitchen cleaning, However, it also needs cleaning to keep it working at maximum performance. Dill recommends just one versatile cleaner: white vinegar. Simply fill a cup, place it on the top rack, and run a complete cycle on hot. The mildly acidic vinegar pulls double cleaning duty, breaking down soap deposits and built-up grease and food particles. "Complete this task monthly to ensure your dishes are getting truly clean," Dills says.

Dills also recommends another interesting way to use white vinegar, busting tough stains and buildup in the microwave. Dill mixes equal parts vinegar and water in a microwave-safe bowl and then heats it until it boils. Turn off the microwave and let the steam work for a few minutes before wiping the inside clean with a sponge.