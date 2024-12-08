The Accidental Origins Of Natto

A traditional Japanese breakfast is a harmonious array of colorful, nutritious dishes. Often, at its heart is natto, fermented soybeans enveloped in a stringy coating that can be enjoyed in many ways, including on its own, over rice, or stirred into miso soup. Celebrated as a superfood rich in probiotics worth incorporating into your daily diet, natto has been proven to aid gut, heart, bone, and immune health. It also has cultural roots in Japan, stretching back thousands of years.

Equally fascinating as its health benefits are the origin stories behind it. Like many fermented foods, including cheese, natto's invention is often attributed to accidental discoveries, with numerous stories crediting its creation to chance. One such story connects natto to 7th-century Japan, during the spread of Buddhism.

It is said that in the Asuka Period, Prince Shotoku wrapped leftover boiled soybeans, intended as feed for his horse, in straw and hung them in a tree, inadvertently uncovering the method for fermenting natto. Finding the fermented beans were delicious, the prince, a dedicated Buddhist scholar, helped incorporate natto into shojin-ryori, the plant-based diet of Zen monks. Natto, made by fermenting steamed soybeans, either whole or crushed, with bacteria for up to 24 hours, followed by refrigeration, is sometimes still prepared in rice straw, though this practice is less common.