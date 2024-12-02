The Last Meal John Candy Ever Made Was A Dish For His Assistants
There's often a curious interest in the last meals of celebrities before they died. For instance, it's rumored that Princess Diana dined on sole, asparagus, and mushrooms in the hours preceding her traumatic and unexpected death. Pondering the last meals prepared by celebrities is equally intriguing, particularly when it comes to beloved personalities like John Candy. The comedic actor, who was best known for his roles in "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "Spaceballs," and "Uncle Buck," died from a heart attack in 1994 at the age of 43.
Candy was in the process of making a film, a Western-inspired comedy called "Wagons East," at the time of his death. People reported that Candy was particularly proud of a performance filmed earlier in the day, and he celebrated the achievement by preparing a meal of spaghetti to be enjoyed by his assistants. Whether Candy made an easy spaghetti recipe or a more elaborate meal remains unknown, but those who knew Candy said he was most at home in the kitchen and would often spend long hours making food for the people he loved. Fellow comedic actor and Candy's close friend Eugene Levy claimed that these late-night cooking sessions would result in "one of the greatest nights you ever had."
The cherished actor was known for his kind and caring nature
It's not entirely clear whether John Candy shared in the celebratory spaghetti dinner he prepared for his staff on the Durango, Mexico set of "Wagons East." However, it's no secret that food played a major role in Candy's most beloved film performances. From the massive pancakes made by the titular character in "Uncle Buck" to the intimidating 96-ounce steak consumed by Candy's put-upon dad in "The Great Outdoors," the actor was often placed in humorous situations involving food.
Personally, Candy was said to have an affinity for a Winnipeg-based restaurant's pierogies, so much so that he patronized the establishment any time he visited the city and occasionally had orders delivered to California. This love of pierogies, which are a style of dumpling made popular in Poland, perfectly suited Candy's polka-playing characters as portrayed in "Home Alone" and on "SCTV."
The star had a genuine love of food and the fellowship that surrounded meals. Candy's jovial personality was also the real deal, as the actor reportedly loved doing nice things for others. Former "Uncle Buck" co-stars described Candy as a funny and warm individual who expressed kindness and consideration towards everyone. One actor who starred in the film alongside Candy claimed that the star even provided a birthday cake in conjunction with director John Hughes. The simple act of cooking for others is just one example of what made Candy such a wonderful human being.