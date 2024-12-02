The Last Meal John Candy Ever Made Was A Dish For His Assistants

There's often a curious interest in the last meals of celebrities before they died. For instance, it's rumored that Princess Diana dined on sole, asparagus, and mushrooms in the hours preceding her traumatic and unexpected death. Pondering the last meals prepared by celebrities is equally intriguing, particularly when it comes to beloved personalities like John Candy. The comedic actor, who was best known for his roles in "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "Spaceballs," and "Uncle Buck," died from a heart attack in 1994 at the age of 43.

Candy was in the process of making a film, a Western-inspired comedy called "Wagons East," at the time of his death. People reported that Candy was particularly proud of a performance filmed earlier in the day, and he celebrated the achievement by preparing a meal of spaghetti to be enjoyed by his assistants. Whether Candy made an easy spaghetti recipe or a more elaborate meal remains unknown, but those who knew Candy said he was most at home in the kitchen and would often spend long hours making food for the people he loved. Fellow comedic actor and Candy's close friend Eugene Levy claimed that these late-night cooking sessions would result in "one of the greatest nights you ever had."