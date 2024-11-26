How To Stay On Top Of Cleaning Your Kitchen During The Busy Holiday Season

For all the fun and frivolity of the holidays, hosting loved ones and preparing a massive feast takes a lot of work. Much of this work lies in cleaning your whirlwind of a kitchen after cooking a multi-course dinner, which can feel like an endless chore. Essential kitchen cleaning hacks, such as using baking soda and vinegar solution to clean your oven, can make your life easier, but holiday cleaning is another beast altogether. That's why we spoke with Katie Dills, Brand President of The Cleaning Authority, on how to best maintain your sanity when faced with holiday cleaning.

Dills exclusively told Mashed, "A common mistake people make is not cleaning the kitchen as they go, which leads to a mountain of work at the end of the day." To prevent this, Dills suggests taking a proactive approach. "Be sure to clean up after every meal or cooking session, even if it's just a quick wipe-down," shares the cleaning authority, as this will greatly reduce the need for extensive cleaning later. Spot cleaning will keep you on track, but Dills recommends also making time for daily deep cleaning. While she doesn't name any specific tasks, scrubbing cookware immediately comes to mind. In this case, you can use coffee grounds to clean pots and pans, as their abrasive nature effectively removes stuck-on food debris.