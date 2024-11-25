Whatever Happened To Starbucks' Handcrafted Sodas?

Known for paving the way for trends like pumpkin spice lattes and cold foam, Starbucks is a pioneer in the coffee industry. However, the chain has had its fair share of non-coffee ventures, too, including a line of fruity Starbucks Refreshers and Fizzio Handcrafted Sodas. Loyal Starbucks customers may remember the short-lived sodas, which were introduced in June 2014. The bubbly libations came in three flavors: spiced root beer, golden ginger ale, and lemon ale. These flavors were inspired by classic sodas and rooted in people's perennial love for crisp and refreshing carbonated drinks.

With its ever-changing options, the Starbucks menu is constantly evolving. Ultimately, Fizzio Handcrafted Sodas had a good run of about two years before being discontinued. Why did they go away? Recently, a Starbucks spokesperson explained to Mashed that the chain decided to shift focus to other product innovations such as nitrogen-infused Nitro Cold Brew, which was released in 2016.