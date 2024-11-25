Whatever Happened To Starbucks' Handcrafted Sodas?
Known for paving the way for trends like pumpkin spice lattes and cold foam, Starbucks is a pioneer in the coffee industry. However, the chain has had its fair share of non-coffee ventures, too, including a line of fruity Starbucks Refreshers and Fizzio Handcrafted Sodas. Loyal Starbucks customers may remember the short-lived sodas, which were introduced in June 2014. The bubbly libations came in three flavors: spiced root beer, golden ginger ale, and lemon ale. These flavors were inspired by classic sodas and rooted in people's perennial love for crisp and refreshing carbonated drinks.
With its ever-changing options, the Starbucks menu is constantly evolving. Ultimately, Fizzio Handcrafted Sodas had a good run of about two years before being discontinued. Why did they go away? Recently, a Starbucks spokesperson explained to Mashed that the chain decided to shift focus to other product innovations such as nitrogen-infused Nitro Cold Brew, which was released in 2016.
Starbucks' carbonated era
In line with its creative approach to crafting beverages, Starbucks' Fizzio sodas had unique aspects that set them apart from run-of-the-mill soft drinks. Each soda was made-to-order with a Fizzio machine, one of the company's own developments. The flavors were made from a concentrate base of real ingredients rather than syrups. For example, cinnamon, nutmeg, and anise infused the spiced root beer with warmth, and real lemon juice was used in the lemon ale. Unlike many sodas that use high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener, Starbucks opted for real cane sugar, and each grande-sized soda contained only 100 calories.
The Fizzio machine worked by carbonating finished beverages, so it stuck around in the stores a little longer than the sodas did. As per the chain's emphasis on giving customers the ability to customize their orders, Starbucks allowed patrons to carbonate other drinks such as tea beverages and Refreshers. Sadly, the 50-cent option to "add fizz" was eventually discontinued, as the Fizzio machines were finally phased out in 2017.