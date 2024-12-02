The 4 Most Overlooked Items You Need To Start Cleaning In Your Kitchen (And How)
For many cooks, a clean kitchen is a must-have to perform at their best. However, even the most diligent scrubbers and sanitizers may be missing a few often-overlooked spots that deserve a regular cleaning, just like your stove, oven, and fridge. That's why we consulted an expert about the areas and appliances that can provide major food safety and quality benefits when added to your cleanup routine.
According to Katie Dills, brand president of The Cleaning Authority, the four worth extra attention are the sink, kitchen sponge, kitchen trashcan, and toaster. One of the most overlooked of those is also one of the most used: the sink. "People may be surprised to find out the kitchen sink can actually foster more bacteria than your home's toilets," Dills exclusively told Mashed.
She suggested ordinary baking soda as your primary cleaning tool. Applied to a damp rag, it can buff away grime and restore shine to stainless steel sinks. For white sinks, Dills whips up a mixture of 3 tablespoons of baking soda, 1 tablespoon of dish soap, and ¼ cup of warm water to restore a sparkling finish. Make sure to rinse thoroughly (including wiping the handles and faucet) in both cases to prevent streaks or buildup.
Taking on favorite spots for bacteria
While you're working with your sink, Katie Dills also recommends deep-cleaning another frequently forgotten germ and bacteria magnet. Kitchen sponges are a favorite breeding ground for a wide selection of unpleasant bacteria (including potentially deadly E. coli), making them one of the grossest things in your kitchen.
"It's important to clean your sponges daily, as a clean sponge will lower the odds of spreading any germs around your kitchen," says Dills. Her preferred method involves soaking the sponge every day in a cup of vinegar and then replacing it with a fresh one every two weeks.
Another often ignored spot in need of some help is your kitchen trashcan, one of the most common things in your kitchen you never clean but should. Although it's likely no surprise to you that it's a bit gross, you may not realize quite how unsanitary it is, even if you regularly take out the trash. As Dills notes, "Trash cans are breeding grounds for bacteria and odors that can stink up your kitchen."
Once again, powerful and versatile baking soda plays a critical role. She suggests sprinkling a bit into the bottom every week to freshen up the can and absorb odors. Every once in a while, mix a cleaning solution of equal parts water and vinegar and wipe out the inside.
Clean toaster, better toast
The final overlooked kitchen spot Katie Dills says needs cleaning is as much about performance as cleanliness. She says many people don't realize they should clean their toaster once a month, making it one of the most common mistakes everyone makes with toasters. "Adding your toaster to your regular cleaning routine will keep it running much more efficiently while prolonging its life."
The process starts with unplugging the cooled-off toaster and shaking out any crumbs into the trash, followed by a careful removal and cleaning of the crumb catcher with a wooden spoon or spatula to dislodge any stuck-on food. Finally, scrub everything down using a soft brush and a mix of warm water and dish soap. Dills suggests using a toothbrush dipped in baking soda to eradicate particularly stubborn stains.
Although these tasks will likely only add a few minutes to your regular cleaning, they can go a long way toward improving the state of your kitchen and the quality of the food that comes out of it.