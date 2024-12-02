The 4 Most Overlooked Items You Need To Start Cleaning In Your Kitchen (And How)

For many cooks, a clean kitchen is a must-have to perform at their best. However, even the most diligent scrubbers and sanitizers may be missing a few often-overlooked spots that deserve a regular cleaning, just like your stove, oven, and fridge. That's why we consulted an expert about the areas and appliances that can provide major food safety and quality benefits when added to your cleanup routine.

According to Katie Dills, brand president of The Cleaning Authority, the four worth extra attention are the sink, kitchen sponge, kitchen trashcan, and toaster. One of the most overlooked of those is also one of the most used: the sink. "People may be surprised to find out the kitchen sink can actually foster more bacteria than your home's toilets," Dills exclusively told Mashed.

She suggested ordinary baking soda as your primary cleaning tool. Applied to a damp rag, it can buff away grime and restore shine to stainless steel sinks. For white sinks, Dills whips up a mixture of 3 tablespoons of baking soda, 1 tablespoon of dish soap, and ¼ cup of warm water to restore a sparkling finish. Make sure to rinse thoroughly (including wiping the handles and faucet) in both cases to prevent streaks or buildup.