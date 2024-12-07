When Grilling Steaks, Follow The 3-3-2-2 Rule For Perfect Results
A well-grilled steak can be a truly transcendent experience for meat lovers: a perfectly juicy interior complemented by a richly flavorful seared crust. Reaching that beefy ideal doesn't always feel like something an everyday griller can achieve. However, one easy-to-remember technique can help you produce high-quality grilled steaks without fail.
It's known as the 3-3-2-2 rule as described for The Takeout by Chicago butcher Rob Levitt. This favored technique includes all the most important information right in its name. Levitt suggests starting over medium heat (about 335 degrees Fahrenheit), adding your steak, and letting it cook for three minutes without touching or adjusting it. Flip and repeat for another three minutes; this is the "3-3" element of the rule. This same technique is repeated for the "2-2" part, with each side getting another two minutes of undisturbed cooking. It's that simple!
Levitt explains that the method works because the initial three-minute portions are long enough to help develop a flavorful sear on the outside. This ever-important process, known as the Maillard reaction, transforms sugars and proteins on the meat's surface into that tasty crust with the help of high heat. The final two-minute segments are enough to cook the interior to the perfect doneness while adding a bit of additional browning to the exterior.
Finer points of a simple trick
There are a few things to keep in mind when using the 3-3-2-2 technique. First, Rob Levitt cautions that it's only designed for typical steaks with a thickness of half an inch to an inch. It's not suitable for significantly thicker or thinner cuts, which require alternative techniques for best results. In addition, those who like their steaks closer to the well-done end of the spectrum will need to add another minute or two at the end of the cooking time.
There's one vital number missing from the name of this rule: five. That's the number of minutes that Levitt suggests letting your beef rest after cooking before chowing down. The reason it's so important to let the meat rest is that it lets the muscle fibers relax and allows the juices to redistribute throughout the cut rather than spilling out immediately when you make your first cut. The result is a juicier, more flavorful final product.
So, whether you prefer a New York strip, ribeye, or sirloin or choose to use a dry rub or marinade on your steak, this simple, memorable technique will help make the most of every meal.
