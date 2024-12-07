When Grilling Steaks, Follow The 3-3-2-2 Rule For Perfect Results

A well-grilled steak can be a truly transcendent experience for meat lovers: a perfectly juicy interior complemented by a richly flavorful seared crust. Reaching that beefy ideal doesn't always feel like something an everyday griller can achieve. However, one easy-to-remember technique can help you produce high-quality grilled steaks without fail.

It's known as the 3-3-2-2 rule as described for The Takeout by Chicago butcher Rob Levitt. This favored technique includes all the most important information right in its name. Levitt suggests starting over medium heat (about 335 degrees Fahrenheit), adding your steak, and letting it cook for three minutes without touching or adjusting it. Flip and repeat for another three minutes; this is the "3-3" element of the rule. This same technique is repeated for the "2-2" part, with each side getting another two minutes of undisturbed cooking. It's that simple!

Levitt explains that the method works because the initial three-minute portions are long enough to help develop a flavorful sear on the outside. This ever-important process, known as the Maillard reaction, transforms sugars and proteins on the meat's surface into that tasty crust with the help of high heat. The final two-minute segments are enough to cook the interior to the perfect doneness while adding a bit of additional browning to the exterior.