The Fancy Restaurant Etiquette Rule You've Probably Been Breaking

We've previously guided you through everything you need to know about dining etiquette, from cutting up your food to handling the check. There are also some rather esoteric etiquette rules governing the passing of salt and pepper shakers that may come in handy if you ever find yourself dining at an impossibly fancy establishment. Adding extra seasoning to food is, in itself, a bit controversial, but let's imagine the practice is accepted in this scenario and you're tasked with passing salt and pepper to a fellow diner.

In this case, you must always pass both the salt and pepper shaker at the same time. This guideline stands even if a person only asks for one or the other. In a sense, salt and pepper shakers are married to one another, and like all healthy unions, quality time is key. Additionally, the word "passing" is a bit of a misnomer in salt-and-pepper etiquette, as you're not supposed to hand them off directly to the recipient. Instead, place them on the table within a comfortable distance of the person and allow them to use the seasonings at their discretion.