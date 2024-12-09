The Fancy Restaurant Etiquette Rule You've Probably Been Breaking
We've previously guided you through everything you need to know about dining etiquette, from cutting up your food to handling the check. There are also some rather esoteric etiquette rules governing the passing of salt and pepper shakers that may come in handy if you ever find yourself dining at an impossibly fancy establishment. Adding extra seasoning to food is, in itself, a bit controversial, but let's imagine the practice is accepted in this scenario and you're tasked with passing salt and pepper to a fellow diner.
In this case, you must always pass both the salt and pepper shaker at the same time. This guideline stands even if a person only asks for one or the other. In a sense, salt and pepper shakers are married to one another, and like all healthy unions, quality time is key. Additionally, the word "passing" is a bit of a misnomer in salt-and-pepper etiquette, as you're not supposed to hand them off directly to the recipient. Instead, place them on the table within a comfortable distance of the person and allow them to use the seasonings at their discretion.
Other etiquette tips for the dynamic duo of seasonings
The pairing of salt and pepper is largely attributed to 17th-century French chef François Pierre La Varenne, who found that the seasoning combination was the perfect complement to savory dishes. The chef's instincts were apparently correct, as you can now find salt and pepper shakers on dinner tables all over the world, as well as in both casual and high-end restaurants.
In addition to using the proper etiquette for passing salt and pepper to others, you should know whether or not it's acceptable to use the seasonings yourself before handing them off. In this case, the diner who requested them should be allowed to use them first. Once they're finished, you can ask for the shakers back to use on your own meal. In the event that the shakers are far out of your reach, it's impolite to stand and stretch across other diners to access them. The better option is to politely ask that the seasonings be passed your way. It's true that some table manners are more practical than elegant, as they ensure the comfort and enjoyment of other diners. While knowing how to pass salt and pepper politely isn't necessarily the most practical etiquette rule out there, it's still good knowledge to have.