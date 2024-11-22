8 Store-Bought Stuffing Mixes For Thanksgiving, Ranked

It wasn't that long ago that even the idea of a cousin with an allergy attending Thanksgiving dinner would send the family into a tailspin trying to figure out how to prepare enough allergen-free dishes to make sure they had enough to eat on the big day. So the fact that there are gluten-free and allergen-conscious stuffing mix options so widely available now takes a lot of pressure off to make sure everyone gets fed.

I hadn't heard of Gillian's before, but it was in stock at my local grocery store alongside all of the other stuffing mixes, which was enough to warrant it a try. Not only is it gluten-free, but it's also free from dairy, soy, tree nuts, peanuts, and preservatives. The basic stovetop preparation instructions are roughly the same for this mix as they are for all of the other mixes, which includes bringing water and your choice of fat to a boil, adding the stuffing mix, stirring till moistened, and leaving to sit for about five minutes.

Unfortunately, the color and texture of this particular stuffing mix is the most off-putting of the entire lineup. Straight out of the bag, it looks like brown bread croutons, which isn't all that bad, but the mixture turns more gray-brown as it rests. The flavor is completely fine, well-seasoned, and hits all of the familiar Thanksgiving stuffing notes. But it might be hard to convince people to try it based on looks alone when there are so many other appetizing dishes on the table.