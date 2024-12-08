The Secret Ingredient For Extra Crispy French Fries Is A Thickening Agent

Achieving that elusive golden, crispy perfection in homemade french fries can feel like a culinary miracle. Without the proper technique, you might end up with fries that are soggy, limp, and far from the crunchy dream you envisioned. Mastering french fries isn't just about avoiding common mistakes everyone makes when making fries — like unevenly cutting your potatoes, using the wrong oil, or frying in too shallow a pan. The real magic lies in a humble ingredient you probably already have in your pantry: cornstarch, a thickening agent made from finely ground corn kernels.

Cornstarch might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to fries, but it is a game changer. Why? It creates a protective shell that locks in moisture. Potatoes contain about 80% water, so when you fry them, all that moisture escapes into the oil, creating steam that battles the crunch factor. Cornstarch saves the day by forming a barrier, resulting in fries that are crisp and crunchy on the outside and irresistibly tender on the inside.