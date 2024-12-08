The Secret Ingredient For Extra Crispy French Fries Is A Thickening Agent
Achieving that elusive golden, crispy perfection in homemade french fries can feel like a culinary miracle. Without the proper technique, you might end up with fries that are soggy, limp, and far from the crunchy dream you envisioned. Mastering french fries isn't just about avoiding common mistakes everyone makes when making fries — like unevenly cutting your potatoes, using the wrong oil, or frying in too shallow a pan. The real magic lies in a humble ingredient you probably already have in your pantry: cornstarch, a thickening agent made from finely ground corn kernels.
Cornstarch might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to fries, but it is a game changer. Why? It creates a protective shell that locks in moisture. Potatoes contain about 80% water, so when you fry them, all that moisture escapes into the oil, creating steam that battles the crunch factor. Cornstarch saves the day by forming a barrier, resulting in fries that are crisp and crunchy on the outside and irresistibly tender on the inside.
Cornstarch to the rescue
When cornstarch-coated fries hit the hot oil, the starch molecules gelatinize, forming a rigid, structured crust. This crust keeps the fries crisp longer, even after a dunk in ketchup, mayo, ranch, or your favorite sauce. To make fries worthy of a chef's table, start by slicing your potatoes evenly into your preferred shape. (We've ranked every French fry cut from worst to best, if you need some inspiration.)Rinse off the excess starch, and pat the potatoes completely dry. Toss them in a light (but thorough) dusting of cornstarch, ensuring an even coat. Fry small batches at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for just a few minutes at a time.
And here's a pro tip: For an even crispier bite, consider double frying. The first fry — at a slightly lower temperature of around 325 degrees — cooks the potatoes through without browning them. After a quick rest, increase the oil temperature to 375 degrees, and fry the potatoes again. This second fry provides that enviable crunch. Once you bite into fries that are this crisp, you'll wonder why you didn't embrace cornstarch sooner.