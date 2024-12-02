Here's Where Costco Sources Its Beloved Rotisserie Chickens

You can only really count on a few things in life: death, taxes, and $4.99 rotisserie chickens from Costco. Despite selling over 137 million chickens in 2023, Costco's supply chain doesn't look to be buckling under the ever-increasing demand. In fact, the membership-only wholesale behemoth has developed a novel way of keeping its hot case stocked and fresh.

Since launching its famous Kirkland-branded rotisserie chicken in 1994, Costco has historically outsourced production of its broilers to major poultry companies like Tyson. However, in 2016 Costco shook the industry with plans to build its own massive chicken processing facility in Fremont, Nebraska, to reduce reliance on external suppliers. This announcement came after a major falling out with Tyson, which Costco accused of price gouging between 2008 and 2019.

The move is what the business world calls vertical integration. In plain English, Costco cuts out the middleman and owns everything in the supply chain from farm to shelf. That said, Costco's poultry facility was only designed to supply about 40% of the retailer's total chicken demand (roughly equivalent to the total demand of the western half of the U.S.). Indeed, despite the whole price gouging thing, Costco still contracts with major producers like Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride, and Foster Farms for the rest.