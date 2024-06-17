What Does Costco Do With Rotisserie Chickens That Sit Out Past Their Prime?

Grocery store rotisserie chicken is a delicious and affordable way to add protein to your shopping excursion, and there's arguably no better option than Costco's rotisserie chicken (it took the top spot in our ranking of grocery store rotisserie chickens, after all). This pre-cooked, pre-seasoned chicken is hot and ready in the deli, just waiting for you to take it home after your giant haul at the wholesale retailer. If you've been wary of buying a rotisserie chicken because you fear how long it's been sitting in its package, we have good news. According to Costco superfans and authors David and Susan Schwartz, both of whom spoke with Business Insider, each chicken is available to customers for around two hours. After that, employees remove the time-stamped chickens from the shelf, and they're repurposed into other Costco deli offerings.

In a document about minimizing waste that was updated in December 2023, Costco revealed that the particular deli items made from its leftover rotisserie chickens depend on the local market. For example, deli items like chicken noodle soup or chicken pot pie are common in the U.S., while Costco markets in the U.K. and Taiwan may see its rotisserie chicken being reused more frequently for dishes like enchiladas and Singapore Laksa.