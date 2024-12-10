The Secret Ingredient For Delicious Onion Rings Makes Total Sense

In some recipes, a critical flavor boost can come from unusual and unexpected places. In other cases, it could hardly be more obvious. Onion rings fall into the latter group. Though few home cooks are likely taking advantage of it, there's an easy — and logical — way to make your onion rings even more delicious, and it's waiting on your spice rack.

Amping up your onion rings' flavor is as simple as adding onion powder to your usual seasoning. While it naturally comes from the same source as the onions that make up your rings themselves, the process of dehydrating, grinding, and drying that creates onion powder creates a distinctive variation in the flavor profile. Roasted notes in the powder complement the sweetness of the fresh onions, resulting in a complex blend of allium flavor that onion fans will love.

You won't need much to make a big impact. Around half a teaspoon per whole onion applied directly to the sliced onions before battering and cooking is enough to amp up the experience.