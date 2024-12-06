The Secret To Better Seared Chicken Is Not What You'd Expect

Although there are many chicken dinner recipes so good you'll want to make them every day, it's hard to beat the satisfying comfort of a simple pan-seared chicken thigh, breast, or drumstick. Achieving a perfect sear on your meat is a common goal of home cooks. However, most are likely going about it all wrong. Although many choose to get a pan as hot as possible before adding their chicken, the reality is those looking for better seared poultry should actually do precisely the opposite.

The secret lies in a simple but unexpected element: a cold pan. In the most common cold pan method, chicken pieces are placed in a room-temperature skillet with no oil. This is set on a cold burner, which is then turned to medium heat for about 15 minutes.

In that time, the slowly rising heat gently renders the fat from the chicken, which crisps its exterior without risking burning it. Meanwhile, it also avoids a common issue with adding cold chicken to a hot pan, where the exterior overcooks and toughens long before the interior reaches a safe temperature. All that's left is to flip the chicken and cook for another few minutes until it's heated through.