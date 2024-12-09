Butter Swim Biscuits With Peach Jalapeno Jam Recipe

There are quite a few types of biscuits out there — buttermilk, shortcake, Southern-style, and drop, just to name a few — and these butter swim biscuits, brought to us by recipe developer Kara Barrett, are yet another variation to add to the list. As the name suggests, the method for making butter swim biscuits involves cooking them directly in a melted pool of butter, resulting in a delightfully soft-on-the-inside and crisp-on-the-outside biscuit. Barrett takes things a step further by incorporating a peach jalapeño jam into the mix, which adds just the right sweet-spicy flavor combination to complement the rich, buttery, cheesy flavor of the biscuits themselves.

Barrett even goes as far as to say the peach jalapeño jam is what truly elevates this dish. "Homemade jam takes these easy biscuits to the next level with a spicy and sweet addition," she describes, adding, "These are the easiest biscuits for home cooks to whip up and you don't have to worry about rolling dough." Indeed, thanks to the butter swim method — something we'll touch on in more detail later on — this recipe is a great resource for those who are new to baking or are a little wary about making from-scratch dough. So long as you can mix up a batter and dollop it into a pan of melted butter, you'll be able to whip up these biscuits in a buttery breeze.