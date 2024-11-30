Times used to be tough for vegan bakers: For butter, you had Earth Balance, and that was about it. For eggs, some kind of weird egg replacer from the food co-op. Instead of milk chocolate, you reached for the ... carob? And you ended up with a chocolate chip cookie that, while possibly pleasant-tasting, was rarely in danger of winning any awards.

Now, though, we're living in a golden age of vegan substitutes, so we asked an expert to give us some recommendations. "There are so many 'vegan butters' on the market right now, and they are excellent for baking," said Zac Young, Sprinkle Master at PieCaken Bakeshop and Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream. PieCaken Bakeshop rose to viral fame for its four-in-one holiday desserts, with the Original T-Day PieCaken combining pecan pie, pumpkin pie, apple pie filling, and spice cake into one glorious creation finished with cinnamon buttercream. The bakeshop now offers many other options besides, and it's clear that Young is a pastry chef who knows his butter.

The classic vegan butter was just vegetable shortening — a workaday ingredient that doesn't add much flavor. But today's plant-based butter options, Young explains exclusively to Mashed, "are different from vegetable shortening because they are blended with water and proteins to mimic actual butter." These products meet all sorts of baking needs, from pie crusts to cake batters to buttercream frostings. With egg substitutes that are also better than ever, plant-based pastries have never tasted so sweet.