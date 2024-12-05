A Spanish Chef Shares His Top Tips For Making Authentic Paella

Mistakes are common when making paella, from selecting the wrong type of rice to stirring the paella while cooking. Because we want your paella to be the absolute best it can be, Mashed reached out to Sergio Chamizo, executive chef at The National Hotel Miami Beach, to get some professional insight into the beloved Spanish dish. Here are the exclusive answers he shared with us.

According to Chamizo, "Choosing great products and understanding the cooking methods is essential for a great paella." He specifically mentions the quality of the stock, which is what infuses the rice with its rich flavor. Knowing the difference between types of rice is also crucial, and the best choices will become fully imbued with the flavor of the stock. To this end, Chamizo says, "The best types of rice are the ones with the 'Arroz de Valencia D.O.'," which refers to the rice's designation of origin as the Valencia region of Spain.

Chamizo specifically names Albufera, Bomba, and Senia rice from this region. He notes, "They all maintain a firm texture and are able to absorb the flavor really well." Senia rice has a softer texture and requires a shorter cooking time to avoid mushiness, while Bomba varieties tend to be harder and can be cooked longer. Albufera rice is a combination of the two, and it features characteristics of each as a result.