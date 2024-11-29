Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Making Paella At Home

Of all the must-try Spanish dishes you'll want to get to know, paella is near the top of the list. This Spanish rice dish infused with saffron and stock often incorporates meat, seafood, and veggies in different variations. While that seems simple, there is an art to making paella well. Sergio Chamizo, executive chef at The National Hotel Miami Beach, gave Mashed some exclusive insight about mistakes we should avoid when making homemade paella.

First, Chamizo says to choose the right kind of rice. You may run into paella recipes that call for Arborio or long-grain rice. However, traditional paella is made with short- or medium-grain Spanish rice because of how its starch content absorbs liquid, which should also be measured carefully. "The ratio between the liquid and the rice is very important and should not be more than 3 part[s] of liquid for 1 part of rice," Chamizo explains.

In Spain, paella is a beloved cultural artifact. It's most often associated with Valencia and is believed to have originated with farmers in the 18th century. So naturally, there are many heated opinions about how to prepare it. But most paella enthusiasts can agree that Spanish rice makes a huge difference. If you can't find Spanish rice at your supermarket, search online for something like this Gourmanity Spanish paella rice, which has the protected designation of origin seal.