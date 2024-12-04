You're One Ingredient Away From The Fudgiest Brownies Of Your Life

It's hard to resist a brownie, whether it's light and cakey or dense and chewy, each texture brings its own irresistible charm. For serious chocolate lovers, though, nothing compares to a fudgy brownie that strikes the perfect balance between softness and rich, gooey decadence.

Brownie texture is determined by the fat-to-flour ratio, with more fat creating a fudgier result. In a classic brownie recipe, increasing the fat (from the butter and the cocoa butter in chocolate) makes it richer. However, if you're looking for an effortless way to achieve the ultimate fudgy brownie without adjusting these ratios, here's a game-changing ingredient: Incorporate sweetened condensed milk into your next batch.

Sweetened condensed milk, the secret to desserts like dulce de leche and quick 2-ingredient fudge, is made by heating milk to remove about 60% of its water and blending in sugar. As the mixture cooks, the added sugar caramelizes, resulting in a luscious, syrupy texture with a unique caramel flavor and a concentrated milkiness. Its thick consistency makes it the perfect addition to transform your brownies into fudgy delights.