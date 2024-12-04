You're One Ingredient Away From The Fudgiest Brownies Of Your Life
It's hard to resist a brownie, whether it's light and cakey or dense and chewy, each texture brings its own irresistible charm. For serious chocolate lovers, though, nothing compares to a fudgy brownie that strikes the perfect balance between softness and rich, gooey decadence.
Brownie texture is determined by the fat-to-flour ratio, with more fat creating a fudgier result. In a classic brownie recipe, increasing the fat (from the butter and the cocoa butter in chocolate) makes it richer. However, if you're looking for an effortless way to achieve the ultimate fudgy brownie without adjusting these ratios, here's a game-changing ingredient: Incorporate sweetened condensed milk into your next batch.
Sweetened condensed milk, the secret to desserts like dulce de leche and quick 2-ingredient fudge, is made by heating milk to remove about 60% of its water and blending in sugar. As the mixture cooks, the added sugar caramelizes, resulting in a luscious, syrupy texture with a unique caramel flavor and a concentrated milkiness. Its thick consistency makes it the perfect addition to transform your brownies into fudgy delights.
Sweetened condensed milk won't disappoint
You have probably seen brownie recipes that call for dairy ingredients like whole milk to make them fudgier. However, with 8% milk fat, compared to regular milk's 3.25%, sweetened condensed milk ensures a gooier texture that's hard to beat. When heated, the caramelized sugars in sweetened condensed milk add a rich, thick texture to the batter while creating brownies with chewy centers and crispy edges.
Whether you're crafting them from scratch or jazzing up a boxed mix, sweetened condensed is the key to fudgier brownies. For a standard 8x8-inch pan yielding nine servings, you can mix a 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk into your homemade batter to elevate its richness. If you are short on time, sweetened condensed milk works just as well with brownie mixes. When using an 18.3-ounce store-bought mix, stirring ¾ cup of sweetened condensed milk into the batter delivers equally delicious results. The trick is to gently swirl it into the batter just before placing it in the oven. Be sure to keep it away from the edges to prevent burning.
An even simpler method is to pour a 14-ounce can over your freshly baked brownies. Piercing the surface helps the brownies absorb all the creamy goodness. No matter which method you try, let the brownies cool completely before slicing. A bit of patience prevents crumbling, resulting in picture-perfect slices of the fudgiest brownies you'll ever taste.