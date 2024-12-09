Irish Vs English Pubs: Is The Drinking Experience All That Different?
When you've got a hankering for a cozy night out, complete with tasty comfort food, cold beer, and an old-school atmosphere, look no further than your local pub. While American-style bars can range from sleek drinking establishments to dives (here's what the term "dive bar" actually means if you're curious), a pub has a different feel entirely. Pubs, short for public houses, are common across Ireland and the U.K. They're referred to as such because they're intended to be more community-oriented than your average nightlife spot. Even so, that can look vastly different depending on whether you're talking about an Irish pub or an English pub.
When Americans typically imagine a pub, we generally think of dark wood and comfy nooks and crannies we can slide into to have a drink and warm our bones. We think of long rows of beer taps, friendly faces, and that quintessential "Cheers" vibe — where everybody knows your name. Both English and Irish pubs have a healthy dose of that, but they have different focuses when it comes to entertainment, and their food and drink selections vary widely. The Irish tend to stay true to their roots, going hard for local fare and that down-home feeling that comes with sharing a drink and singing along with all your buddies at the bar. English pubs, on the other hand, are often sportier with a heavy emphasis on good eating.
Irish pubs
Although both Irish and English pubs place a heavy focus on beer, the English tend to be a little more international with their selection, whereas the Irish like to keep it local. Guinness — which has been brewed in Dublin since the 18th century — is a staple in Irish pubs across the continent, as well as in the U.S. You'd also be hard pressed to find a joint that wasn't serving locally made cider, like Magners (which is called Bulmers only within the limits of the Republic of Ireland, thanks to some age-old beer company bureaucracy). No one would give you a dirty look if you ordered up a shot of whiskey, either. As for food, Irish pubs tend to stick with the classics. Think cottage pie, fish and chips, and lamb stew (If you need a little guidance, we've ranked Irish pub food from worst to best).
As for the atmosphere, there's no better vibe than the one at a quintessential Irish pub. With music often taking center stage, it isn't abnormal to have a live band playing or to see a casual session, where local musicians sit around a table and jam together, mostly playing traditional Irish tunes. Folks can watch and sing along, sometimes banging their beers on the table to keep the beat.
English pubs
In terms of quality and selection, the variation of food in English pubs is wide. While some establishments may only have bags of chips on offer — or, as the English call them, crisps — others may have typical pub food like sandwiches or fish and chips (if you're lucky, you might get to try the cook's traditional mushy peas recipe). Some modern gastropubs even serve meals fancy enough to earn them accolades in the cooking community. As for the beverage selection, beer is a mainstay at the English pub, and spirits aren't in short supply, either. Much like the Irish pub, however, you'd do well to avoid ordering any fancy cocktails.
Also like Irish pubs, the crown jewel of the English pub experience is the atmosphere. But where music is the focal point of its Irish relative, the English pub tends to be highly sports-centric. Your neighborhood pub is the place to be for any big football match, and don't be surprised if there's more than one flag representing your team hanging on the walls. You can join in on the action, too! It's not uncommon for folks to play card games or darts over a pint in these establishments.