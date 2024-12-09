Irish Vs English Pubs: Is The Drinking Experience All That Different?

When you've got a hankering for a cozy night out, complete with tasty comfort food, cold beer, and an old-school atmosphere, look no further than your local pub. While American-style bars can range from sleek drinking establishments to dives (here's what the term "dive bar" actually means if you're curious), a pub has a different feel entirely. Pubs, short for public houses, are common across Ireland and the U.K. They're referred to as such because they're intended to be more community-oriented than your average nightlife spot. Even so, that can look vastly different depending on whether you're talking about an Irish pub or an English pub.

When Americans typically imagine a pub, we generally think of dark wood and comfy nooks and crannies we can slide into to have a drink and warm our bones. We think of long rows of beer taps, friendly faces, and that quintessential "Cheers" vibe — where everybody knows your name. Both English and Irish pubs have a healthy dose of that, but they have different focuses when it comes to entertainment, and their food and drink selections vary widely. The Irish tend to stay true to their roots, going hard for local fare and that down-home feeling that comes with sharing a drink and singing along with all your buddies at the bar. English pubs, on the other hand, are often sportier with a heavy emphasis on good eating.