Apple Pie Pull-Apart Bread Recipe

Delicious apple desserts are a favorite year-round, and this apple pie pull-apart bread will stand out from the rest. Made with canned biscuits, fresh fruit, warming spices, and a sweet icing, it doesn't get much better (or easier to make) than this. "This might not be the prettiest loaf ... but ... good golly, it is the tastiest," raves Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins, the mastermind behind this sweet treat.

Every element fits together to make this dessert loaf an absolute success. "The sugars caramelize during the bake, creating this crispy, cinnamon-sugary upper crust and this gooey yummy caramel bottom," Watkins describes, adding, "The apples infuse each bite with that baked apple flavor and keep the interior of the cake moist and tender." Finally, crunchy walnuts sprinkled over top bring an earthy element and add a contrasting texture. If you happen to end up with leftovers, Watkins recommends reheating them in the toaster oven to revive the freshly-baked taste. Alternatively, you could freeze the loaf without the icing (or double the batch and freeze one), simply thawing and reheating it when you're ready to enjoy.