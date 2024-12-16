Slightly Boozy Espresso Martini Cookies Recipe

If you love for your sweet treats to have a bit of a kick, these slightly boozy espresso martini cookies should be next in line on your home baking wishlist. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, these cookies feature the perfect mixture of chocolate, intense espresso, and a subtle hit of vodka and coffee liqueur. They look, smell, and taste like something you'd find in a fancy bakery, delivering all of the sophistication of an espresso martini in an incredibly easy-to-make dessert form.

Though it's wonderfully straightforward, this recipe is packed with flavor. A blend of cocoa powder and espresso powder provides a delicious, mocha-like richness, while dark and white chocolate chips deliver melty morsels of sweetness throughout. Vodka adds that slight alcoholic kick; along with the silky coffee liqueur glaze, it gives the cookies depth and a grown-up feel.

Chilling the dough ensures the perfect texture. Once they're baked, cooled, and glazed, you can garnish each cookie with a crunchy chocolate-covered espresso bean to get them party ready! Serve them up with a post-dinner coffee, or better yet, a real espresso martini to tie all of those amazing flavors together.