The Vietnamese Soda You Can Make With 3 Ingredients Already In Your Fridge

While the idea of drinking raw eggs may give you pause at first, it's really not all that uncommon. Because they may carry bacteria that can cause food borne illness, there's always some risk involved. The USDA advises against consuming shell eggs uncooked unless they have specifically been pasteurized.

However, the practice of including raw egg in cocktails and beverages is generally considered safe, as precautions like sanitizing and refrigerating eggs sold in their shell are written into law in the States. (Pasteurizing them isn't required.) In this case, the yolk is used in the similar fashion to those included in timeless sippers like eggnog (though the secret trick to making the best eggnog may actually involve cooking it) — or, conversely, how egg white is shaken into your favorite Ramos gin fizz recipe.

The tasty concoction is typically garnished in a similar style to a classic painkiller cocktail: with a light sprinkle of cinnamon and a twist of orange. You might even add a touch of citrus juice to the beverage as it adds a hint of flavor and works to balance the sweetness of the milk. The acidity –either from the club soda or the added citrus — may cause a bit of curdling, but this is nothing to fret over. In fact, it adds to the creamy, custard-like texture! If you don't like the wisps of egg, try using a mesh sieve to strain them out.