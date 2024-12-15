How To Correctly Store Fresh Morels

For some, the surest signs of spring are crocuses and strawberries. But others — earthier types, perhaps — await the appearance of morel mushrooms at the farmers' market, or in the woods. Seasonal, umami-rich, and highly delicious, this wild mushroom is a favorite of chefs and foragers and makes a perfect complement to meats, pastas, and other hearty preparations. Like other mushrooms, it's also a bit delicate, and needs to be stored correctly if you're not planning on cooking right away.

Let's start with the way morels should be stored: temporarily. We'll get into longer-term options below, but with a shroom this precious, it's worth eating it fresh. In the fridge, morels like a little bit of moisture and some air circulation — so don't keep them in an airtight container. Instead, place them in a paper or cloth bag with a moistened paper towel in it, and store them in the crisper drawer for up to three days.

Rather than wash mushrooms when you bring them home, it's a good idea to wait till you're ready to use them. (Otherwise, they could absorb too much moisture, speeding up spoilage.) Start by gently wiping the mushrooms with a clean towel, then rinse them under cool water; if they're especially dirty, swish them around in a bowl of water. Then pat them dry with a towel. But say you haven't just splurged on a handful of morels (here's why they're so expensive, by the way). Instead, you've gone out foraging — and come back with a real haul. That's where freezing or drying come in.