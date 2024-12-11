7 Red Lobster Items With The Best Reviews And 6 With The Worst

We all know the cheddar biscuits reign supreme at Red Lobster, but what about the rest of the menu? The seafood restaurant has been a household name for decades and is one of the most well known chains in America. Despite recently filing for bankruptcy, Red Lobster maintains over 700 locations throughout the world and is "here to stay" indefinitely. With menu items that have been staples for decades, as well as regular new rollouts, it's hard to deduce which items are worth a visit. We've sorted through years worth of food reviews to find the very best and worst of the seafood giant's menu.

It's important to note that Red Lobster is a chain and franchise establishment, which means each location is responsible for its own quality. Just as not all visits are the same, not all Red Lobsters are created equally. Some reviews will have to be taken with a grain of salt. With that being said, here are the very best and worst Red Lobster menu items based on enthusiastic reviews, and critics with some serious notes for improvement.