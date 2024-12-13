Selena Gomez's Go-To Snack After A Concert Is From A California Fast Food Chain

Selena Gomez may be best known for her singing career or her role in the hit Hulu series, "Only Murders in the Building," but the multi-hyphenate also has a passion for food. On her cooking show, "Selena + Chef," she goes on a culinary journey, honing her skills with the help of renowned guests like José Andrés and Graham Elliot. However, her culinary ambitions don't diminish her love for Jack in the Box. On an episode of Gordon Ramsay's YouTube series, "Scrambled," Gomez revealed to the celebrity chef that the fast food chain is her favorite spot for a snack after an exhausting concert. Her go-to post-show order is "two tacos, two egg rolls, curly fries, and a chicken sandwich."

Founded in 1951, Jack in the Box got its start in California (like many fast food restaurants) due to car culture, expansive highways, and the on-the-go lifestyle. Gomez's connection to the San Diego-based franchise goes back years. In 2013, she posted a photo of her birthday "cake" on Instagram — a pile of Jack in the Box tacos. This may not be the sweetest treat, but it sure is a testament to her loyalty.