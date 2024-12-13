Selena Gomez's Go-To Snack After A Concert Is From A California Fast Food Chain
Selena Gomez may be best known for her singing career or her role in the hit Hulu series, "Only Murders in the Building," but the multi-hyphenate also has a passion for food. On her cooking show, "Selena + Chef," she goes on a culinary journey, honing her skills with the help of renowned guests like José Andrés and Graham Elliot. However, her culinary ambitions don't diminish her love for Jack in the Box. On an episode of Gordon Ramsay's YouTube series, "Scrambled," Gomez revealed to the celebrity chef that the fast food chain is her favorite spot for a snack after an exhausting concert. Her go-to post-show order is "two tacos, two egg rolls, curly fries, and a chicken sandwich."
Founded in 1951, Jack in the Box got its start in California (like many fast food restaurants) due to car culture, expansive highways, and the on-the-go lifestyle. Gomez's connection to the San Diego-based franchise goes back years. In 2013, she posted a photo of her birthday "cake" on Instagram — a pile of Jack in the Box tacos. This may not be the sweetest treat, but it sure is a testament to her loyalty.
Selena Gomez enjoys Jack in the Box classics
First appearing on the menu in the mid-1950's, tacos are one of Jack in the Box's original items. Selena Gomez is just one of many fans of the snack. In 2000, tacos made up 10% of the company's sales, and in 2017 alone, Americans ate more than 550 million Jack in the Box tacos. Part of their popularity might be attributed to the long-standing two-tacos-for-99-cents deal that's been offered since 1995. Jack in the Box tacos are unique in many ways. They contain two slices of American cheese (as opposed to the typical shredded variety), the meat filling contains both beef and chicken, and the chain makes its own tortillas from stone-ground corn.
Curly fries, another Gomez favorite, are an offering not found at most fast-food restaurants (excluding Arby's, which offers curly fries with nearly identical ingredients). Loved for their irresistible seasoning and fun shape, they're a standout choice. Jack in the Box's eggs rolls also make the list. With a fried exterior and warm, gooey center, they're the perfect finger food. Rounding out Gomez's order is the chicken sandwich. While the star didn't specify which of Jack in the Box's many chicken offerings she prefers — like the Cluck Sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, and spicy chicken sandwich — she has nonetheless been spotted enjoying a chicken sandwich from a different fast food chain. Gomez brought a Chick-fil-A sandwich to a red carpet event in 2015.