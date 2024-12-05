Review: Sam's Club's Holidogs Belong At The Top Of The Naughty List

The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas is a confusing one, food-wise. You're still working your way through turkey day leftovers when it's time to start planning out your Yuletide spread. It's a time of year that calls for bold flavors and intricate dishes both savory and sweet. For some, it's overwhelming. To make things easier, why not split the difference between the best of both holidays? That's the premise behind the promotional Holidogs introduced by Sam's Club, which feature unconventional seasonal components on either end of an all-beef hot dog. The concept seems relatively inoffensive, perhaps even a fun way to bring the nebulous period between Thanksgiving and Christmas to life — until you actually see the hot dogs, that is.

Topped proudly with crushed candy canes, holiday meats, and tiny slices of pumpkin pie, the creations are almost too monstrous to believe — true abominations on a bun. But could these hot dogs possibly taste as horrific as they look? To answer that question, I trekked to the Holidog cart in Lower Manhattan to sample these calamitous concoctions for myself.