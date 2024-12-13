If you're looking for a way to make pizza night at home even more delicious, Mashed recipe developer Kara Barrett has you covered. Her extra cheesy elotes street corn pizza recipe combines two delicious foods into one dish you'll want to make on repeat. Elotes is a popular Mexican street food consisting of grilled corn covered in a creamy mayo sauce and topped with crumbled cotija cheese, chili, lime, and cilantro, which Barrett channels into a pizza format that's an absolute winner. Barrett gives the corn its distinctive street corn-char in an iron skillet before piling on the toppings. Extra cheesy is no overstatement — Barrett uses a blend of Mexican cheese, fresh buffalo mozzarella, and cotija cheese in the topping.

"This same-day fluffy pizza lands somewhere between a deep pan and a focaccia," she describes. But even thin-crust pizza lovers will want to sink their teeth into this pie that's tender on the inside, crispy on the outside, very cheesy, and full of bright flavors. "The dough is ready with some minimal stretch and folds within a few hours when left at room temperature," she explains, so there's no need for extensive kneading for successful results. Finally, baking it in a cast iron skillet seals the deal by giving it a delicious crunchy crust.