Instant Yeast Vs Active Dry Yeast: Everything You Need To Know

Learning to bake with yeast is tough enough, but then the baking world throws other curveballs your way — like the variety of yeasts available. You find yourself standing in supermarket aisles, baffled by which to buy. The two most common options in grocery stores are instant yeast and active dry yeast, so you might be wondering what the difference is between them. As a novice bread baker, this can be confusing and lead to some subpar loaves and other yeasted bakes.

Once you learn more about active dry yeast versus instant yeast, you unlock the secrets to perfectly fluffy cinnamon rolls and sweet, rich brioche, so it's worth spending time to figure out the nuances. I'm a keen baker who used to run a vegan pizza stall, making enough dough to whip up hundreds of pies a day, so I'm well-versed in the ways of yeast.

Instant and active dry yeast are similar, but there are important differences to how you use and store them. If you use them interchangeably, you often won't get the results that you're coveting. For instance, instant yeast can be mixed right into a recipe with your other ingredients, while active dry yeast has to be proofed first. Skip this step and your dough may not rise, which is a waste of time and ingredients. We're about to delve into the differences between instant yeast and active dry yeast to help you up your baking game.