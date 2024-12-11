Chi-Chi's Menu Items That Should Never Return

Ranked number eight on our list of beloved chain restaurants that completely disappeared (along with HomeTown Buffet and Howard Johnson's), Chi-Chi's was a thriving Tex-Mex establishment that once boasted over 200 locations in the U.S. The chain faced some major hardships during its run, including a 2003 bankruptcy filing that was immediately followed by the worst outbreak of hepatitis A in the nation's history. The outbreak, which was likely caused by raw green onions in the restaurant's free salsa, effectively ended Chi-Chi's, and the chain's remaining locations were purchased by Outback Steakhouse and turned into other restaurant brands owned by the Australian-inspired steakhouse chain.

For those who still feel a Chi-Chi's-sized hole in their heart, even all these years after the restaurant's closure, we have some good news. Chi-Chi's is slated to reopen in 2025 thanks to Michael McDermott, who's filling the shoes of his father and restaurant co-founder Marno McDermott. The elder McDermott opened Chi-Chi's with Max McGee way back in 1975. We love a good Tex-Mex meal as much as the next person, and dishes like enchiladas, fajitas, and burritos were wildly popular among diners. However, we're not as enthusiastic about all of Chi-Chi's offerings, so we're hoping that the following items are conspicuously absent from the new menu once the Tex-Mex chain reopens its doors.