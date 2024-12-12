Don't Try To Make Your Go-To Cookie Recipe Low-Sugar. Here's Why
The impulse to cut back on sugar is understandable. Too much of the sweet stuff in your diet can lead to a whole host of health problems, from acne and weight gain to diabetes and heart disease. Plus, there's no denying the shocking amount of added sugar Americans eat every day, which adds up to 57 pounds annually. However, there's one place where going low-sugar isn't a good idea: your favorite cookies. There's a lot more to it than just flavor.
According to baking expert Hetal Vasavada, author of the cookbooks "Milk & Cardamom" and "Desi Bakes," it's also a matter of science — the science of baking. "Baking is all about ratios and chemistry, and when you substitute one of the major ingredients, like sugar, it can have a big impact on the final product," Vasavada told Mashed.
She recommends avoiding any sugar substitutions unless the recipe explicitly says they're OK. Still, it might be worth reconsidering your baking plans in general. For those looking to lower their sugar consumption, "I would look for a recipe specifically designed for a sugar substitute," says Vasavada.
Different sugar, different results
Of course, the taste could suffer. According to Hetal Vasavada, "Different sugar alternatives have varying sweetness levels and textures, and they interact differently with the butter during the creaming step." For instance, you may have heard people complain that stevia makes their baked treats dry or gives them an unwanted aftertaste. The outcome is also affected when substituting different types of sugar, such as brown, powdered, raw, and others.
Those still intent on forging ahead with cutting the sugar in their recipe will find better results with some kinds of cookies than others. "Shortbread cookies are fairly low-sugar cookies, and you can adjust the sugar to a certain point with them," says Vasavada. On the other end of the spectrum, she tells Mashed that soft sugar cookies naturally won't do well, failing to maintain their shape. Drop cookies suffer from the same problem.
So, whether you're making your family's Christmas cookie recipe or whipping up a batch for Challenge for a Cure to help fund pediatric cancer research, remember that the sugar in your recipe is like that for a reason; stick to it for best results, or find another that better fits your dietary needs.