Don't Try To Make Your Go-To Cookie Recipe Low-Sugar. Here's Why

The impulse to cut back on sugar is understandable. Too much of the sweet stuff in your diet can lead to a whole host of health problems, from acne and weight gain to diabetes and heart disease. Plus, there's no denying the shocking amount of added sugar Americans eat every day, which adds up to 57 pounds annually. However, there's one place where going low-sugar isn't a good idea: your favorite cookies. There's a lot more to it than just flavor.

According to baking expert Hetal Vasavada, author of the cookbooks "Milk & Cardamom" and "Desi Bakes," it's also a matter of science — the science of baking. "Baking is all about ratios and chemistry, and when you substitute one of the major ingredients, like sugar, it can have a big impact on the final product," Vasavada told Mashed.

She recommends avoiding any sugar substitutions unless the recipe explicitly says they're OK. Still, it might be worth reconsidering your baking plans in general. For those looking to lower their sugar consumption, "I would look for a recipe specifically designed for a sugar substitute," says Vasavada.