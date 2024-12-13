Chili's Vs Applebee's: Who Has The Best Burger?

As rising fast food prices prompted more customers to order out less frequently, sit-down chains like Chili's and Applebee's began courting anyone increasingly unable to find cheap eats. Chili's, notably, introduced a "3 For Me" combo in 2022, consisting of an entrée, an appetizer, and a non-alcoholic drink, starting at $10.99 with various upgrades possible. Then, in 2024, the chain expanded the combo's range of entrées. Applebee's, meanwhile, debuted a "Really Big Meal Deal" in November 2024, pairing a sandwich with fries and a drink for $9.99. Now that both Chili's and Applebee's are attempting undercut the prices of fast food restaurants, more people than ever may well be opting for burgers from these two chains over names like, say, McDonald's or In-N-Out.

With this new epoch of casual dining in mind, I ordered one standard cheeseburger and one bespoke burger creation from both Chili's and Applebee's. I pitted them against one another in a variety of categories in order to decide which chain has the best burger overall. From Chili's, I chose the Oldtimer With Cheese and the Bacon Rancher Burger — the latter of which comes with two patties, bacon, ranch, sautéed onions, and pickles. At Applebee's, I opted for a Classic Cheeseburger and a Whisky Bacon Burger — topped with pepper jack, crispy fried onions, bacon, standard veggies, and steak sauce infused with a dose of the notorious Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. After tasting and analyzing all four burgers, I made a decision. See which chain has the best burger.