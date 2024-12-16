The Montana Restaurant Where Guests Experience Dinner On A Train

Dinner starts at $133 for adults and $129 for children. A more expensive VIP option includes priority seating, a complimentary drink, and a t-shirt. However, the meal is only a small part of what guests are paying for. Positive reviews for the Charlie Russell Chew Choo highlight the joining aspects of entertainment, views, and food. "This was a delightful experience, looking out the train window with a glass of wine and dinner while viewing the landscape and sunset," a Trip Advisor reviewer writes. "The entertainment, a guitar player singing and the 'robbery' on our return trip, was super."

Advertisement

While some guests enjoy the experience, others have reservations. "While the scenery was beautiful and the staff super attentive, the food and the entertainment was lackluster in part and cringeworthy," another explains. "To top it off a [woman] was caught and hanged for attempted horse thievery. How is that appropriate or entertaining???" For children, especially, this could turn into a truly terrifying dining experience. Other reviewers have issues with the train arriving to the station late, the four-and-a-half-hour trip being unnecessarily long, and the prime rib being unimpressive.

Train rides are offered on certain weekends across the year and should be booked in advance. In November and December, dinner is not offered and the experience converts to a "North Pole Adventure Train," a one-and-a-half-hour ride with hot cocoa and visits from Santa.

Advertisement